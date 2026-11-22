‘90 Day Fiance’ Star died at 35

Sheila Mangubat passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.

On Saturday, David Dangerfield, who was the late actress’ ex-fiance, took to Instagram to announce the death of the reality TV personality.

The announcement began, “It breaks my heart to share the news from her family that Sheila passed away on Saturday in the Philippines.”

“I am devastated and still trying to process this loss. Please keep her son, her family, and me in your prayers,” he added. “Thank you for all your love and support,” he further wrote.

While the comment section was filled with messages of grief and condolence, one wrote, “Oh Nooo I’m sooo sorry David! sending my deepest condolences.”

“This is terrible and sad news, sending prayers and love to the family,” another noted.

Moreover, Sheila’s sister Grace wrote on her own social media, “Rest in peace my beloved sister, Shiela Mangubat ... fly high my sister, we will miss you.”

According to TMZ, the 90-day fiancé star died shortly before turning 36.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sheila Mangubat appeared in the sixth season of the American reality television dating and relationship show 90-Day Fiancé alongside David Dangerfield, who was deaf, and the star was his girlfriend.

The show first premiered on January 12, 2014, and is still airing in 2026.