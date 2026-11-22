Andrew Garfield invokes Lord of the Rings' One Ring to warn about AI power

In the Lord of the Rings lore, the One Ring is an all-powerful artefact that can control other rings as well as the person who wears it.



Referencing its corrupting impact, Andrew Garfield compared it to emerging technologies, such as AI, and their rising influence.

At Artificial - the actor's new film where he portrays Sam Altman - premiere's panel discussion at SFFilm, Garfield said that nowadays in a capitalist world there is much competition between the companies for wealth and power.

“From that experience, I suppose, I was very curious about what it takes to win in this particular late-stage capitalist world that we’re in with these emerging technologies."

Bringing in a reference to Lord of the Rings, Garfield said the power accumulated by AI companies could gradually corrupt them.

“What does it take to hold Sauron’s Ring of Power and not be completely burnt up by it? Is it possible to not completely lose yourself to that overwhelming, exponentially growing possibility and power?”

Artificial, set for an initial Dec. 25 release, whose logline read, "the confusing firing and rehiring cycle of Sam Altman at OpenAI where the board gained control of the company and removed him, and Altman still returned."