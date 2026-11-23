Billy Idol may have reached another major milestone with his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but the 70-year-old musician does not believe his career has peaked just yet.

The British rocker is already working on a new album and thinks it could become the finest record of his nearly five-decade career.

“We’re actually making a new album now, and this could be the greatest album I’ve ever made,” Idol said during the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles on November 14.

The singer said he still sees plenty of opportunities to explore. “That’s still how I think,” People quoted Idol. “There’s still places to go, vistas to see, songs to create.”

Although he remains proud of earlier records such as Rebel Yell, which helped establish his popularity in the United States, Idol believes he can still surpass his previous work.

“No, it’s not over yet,” he said in response to whether he had reached his professional peak.

Idol first became known in the late 1970s as the frontman of punk band Generation X before launching his solo career in the 1980s.

His latest studio album, Dream Into It, arrived in April 2025, having collaborations with Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart. He has since revealed that he hopes to release its follow-up in 2027, with a more electronic sound.

Idol also announced an Australian tour for April 2027 in a new Instagram post, with upcoming performances in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney, as well as two headline appearances on the Red Hot Summer Tour in Hunter Valley and Berry.

The new project comes during a celebratory period for Idol, who was honoured with his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens when Los Angeles declared November 13 Billy Idol Day. The next day, he joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2026.