What Robert Pattinson wanted for 'The Odyssey' that Christopher Nolan refused
'The Odyssey' film's hairstylist recalls the request which put her in a tight spot
While preparing Antinous's look for The Odyssey, Robert Pattinson made a request of the film's hairstylist.
Gloria Pasqua Casny, however, knew director Christopher Nolan would not like the request.
The request involved sporting a long wig.
Casny, at Behind the Scenes of The Odyssey Premiere Screening, said, “Rob, who I’d worked with before, called me and said, ‘I want a long wig.'”
However, she added, "I thought, ‘Okay, this is a test.’ I know Mr Nolan is famous for not wanting wigs.”
This put Casy in a tight spot. “So on the first day of fittings, I get an actor calling me who wants a long wig, and I’m standing right next to Chris."
She said, "I was trying to be cool. I had to go tell Chris. I’d barely spoken to him, and now I had to tell him that an actor wanted this big, long wig."
As expected, Nolan turned down the request, and Pattison ultimately did not get the long wig he wanted for his role.
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