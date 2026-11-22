Kanye West has a reputation of legendary rapper and producer. So, when years ago, he paid a visit to 2 Chainz, he was offered a folder of music to review.

However, he did not like either of them.

That is what 2 Chainz in the recent episode of The Bootleg Kev Show, revealed.

"I had a studio bus, and I was at South by Southwest," he said. "This was early on, and he had come to support me — him and (Big) Sean."

He said, "So when they came on this bus, I already had this folder of ideas."

West's alleged resposne, was, "Nah, play something else."

However, when the sound engineer of 2 Chainz played Birthday Song, which has the line "All I want for my birthday is a big booty h**," from "Birthday Song."

"Ye was like, 'Play it again,'" 2 Chainz recalled. "I was like, damn, I didn’t know he was interested."

That is when, 2 Chainz reflected, "People typecast artists. You’re judging them for something they previously put out in the past."