2 Chainz recalls mistake of misjudging Kanye West's musical taste
2 Chainz reflects on an incident with Kanye West that happened years ago
Kanye West has a reputation of legendary rapper and producer. So, when years ago, he paid a visit to 2 Chainz, he was offered a folder of music to review.
However, he did not like either of them.
That is what 2 Chainz in the recent episode of The Bootleg Kev Show, revealed.
"I had a studio bus, and I was at South by Southwest," he said. "This was early on, and he had come to support me — him and (Big) Sean."
He said, "So when they came on this bus, I already had this folder of ideas."
West's alleged resposne, was, "Nah, play something else."
However, when the sound engineer of 2 Chainz played Birthday Song, which has the line "All I want for my birthday is a big booty h**," from "Birthday Song."
"Ye was like, 'Play it again,'" 2 Chainz recalled. "I was like, damn, I didn’t know he was interested."
That is when, 2 Chainz reflected, "People typecast artists. You’re judging them for something they previously put out in the past."
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