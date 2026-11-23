Kenny Ortega sings praises of newlyweds Damiano David, Dove Cameron

Kenny Ortega recently stated that he believes Damiano David and Dove Cameron were destined to find each other.

For those unaware, Ortega has a close relationship with Cameron, as he cast her as Mal in the first three films in Disney’s Descendants franchise.

The 30-year-old American singer and actress and the 27-year-old Italian singer-songwriter tied the knot on September 24, 2026, in Montalcino, Italy. The newlyweds divide their time between Italy and America, participating in music and acting.

At the opening night of Broadway’s It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play in New York City on Wednesday, November 18, Ortega spoke to PEOPLE magazine, admitting he was filled with emotions witnessing David and Cameron’s wedding, especially getting a front-row seat to their love story.

He said, “I couldn’t write her for weeks and weeks. I couldn’t write her because I couldn’t find the words to express what I felt. It took me a while to sort of really calm down.”

“It was the most special event. There was so much love permeating the air. Everybody was walking on air. We just had the best time for three days.”

“And what a pair. I mean, they were really born to find one another. I’m so glad they did. They’re perfectly matched,” Kenny Ortega, the High School Musical director, gushed.