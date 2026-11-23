James Blunt opens up about criticism over his famous song 'You’re Beautiful'

James Blunt recently talked about the criticism he endured after his song, You’re Beautiful became a global hit.

For those unaware, You’re Beautiful is a single track that came out on May 30, 2005. It was originally a part of his debut album Back to Bedlam, which he released in 2004.

Blunt gave an interview to The Guardian, reflecting on the success of the song as it made him an international star by topping the charts in 20 countries. He also shed light on the plenty of criticism he attracted after the song’s release.

The Bonfire Heart hitmaker said, “It was a surprise, at the beginning. I was just a little guy with a dream. And when you achieve your dream, you think people would be happy for you.”

“For them not to be happy for you but angry with you, for your song, seems irrational, an overreaction,” he added.

Notably, Blunt wrote You’re Beautiful in just “two minutes” after he saw “an ex-girlfriend with her new boyfriend” in London, according to his essay published by the same outlet in 2020.

Alluding to his former girlfriend, he shared, “Our eyes met, but we just walked past each other, and I went home and wrote the words to ‘You’re Beautiful.’”

It is pertinent to mention that the song became a huge success because of its lyrics and music; however, people got tired of listening to it.