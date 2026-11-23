Prince George’s fate will not change in the Royal institutionl, says an expert.



Royal author Tom Skyes , who is promoting his new book about Prince William and his family, reveals Prince George’s role will stay consistent in the monarchy.

"It would effectively mean they are offered the choice of whether they want to serve as 'spares' to the Crown," the Mail on Sunday claimed.

Skyes also wrote in his book: "Under William's current plan, the prince and princess titles of Harry and Meghan's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would be legally removed, along with the royal styles and princely titles of Harry and Meghan themselves."

Prince William guest-edited the latest edition of Country Life magazine and the proud father took an opportunity to highlight a special talent of his 13-year-old son.

An impressive drawing – a kingfisher seen perched on a branch – by Prince George was unveiled for the first time in the magazine.

The sketch made from colour pencils captured the subtle details of the exotic bird, believed to be found near the Waleses home in Windsor, Forest Lodge.

George – now a student at Eton College following in his father’s footsteps – seemed to have inherited the artistic skills of her mum Princess Kate, who has a degree in art history from the University of St. Andrews, and his grandfather King Charles.

The King is known to be a passionate watercolourist for much of his adult life. He has also expressed his love for art on several occasions and his paintings have been auctioned as well.