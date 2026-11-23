Jamie Lee Curtis marks 68th birthday with bittersweet message after devastating loss

Jamie Lee Curtis has shared a bittersweet message on her birthday.

The actress, who turned 68 on Sunday, opened up about the stark reality of being the last surviving member of her immediate family.

“The long and winding road. Another circle around the sun. Today will be the first year that I am the only surviving family member of my immediate family and my immediate second family. The last in the line,” Jamie penned on Instagram on Sunday. "The loss of my sister Kelly in June was a real blow and I feel sad today."

The Freaky Friday actress further wrote, "I look back at photographs of me as a child, and I look so stunned to be here at birth, and it carried on through much of my young life, always seemingly startled and slightly concerned. I’ve worked through a lot of that discomfort, and I’m so happy to be here and have the life I have. Both personal and creative."

“What remains for me is the legacy of other humans who forged a path for me to be here through their actions and examples as I hope I am for my own family and of course friends and, as a public person, the millions of people I’ve involved in my life,” Jamie continued.

The Oscar Award winner added, “I thank my parents and my stepfather and sister and her husband and my extended family and my friends and mostly my husband and my daughters and their families and my young grandson, all of whom I get to see today for this life that I love so very much.”

Before signing off, Jamie penned, “I wish you all a happy and healthy Thanksgiving and holiday season.”

Alongside the heartbreaking note, the Halloween star shared throwback images of herself with her mother, Janet Leigh, and father, Tony Curtis, as well as her sister, Kelly Lee Curtis.

It is worth mentioning here that Jamie lost her mother in October 2004. Many years later, in September 2010, his father passed away due to a heart attack.

Jamie's older sister Kelly died of natural causes in May. She was 69.