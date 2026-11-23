Elizabeth Hurley is real reason Billy Ray Cyrus attended Miley Cyrus wedding
Elizabeth Hurley made sure Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus patched up ahead of wedding
Elizabeth Hurley played a key role in helping Miley Cyrus reconnect with father Billy Ray Cyrus.
Liz Hurley, who is currently dating Billy Ray, insured he was present at Miley’s wedding to Maxx Morondo.
The singer, 33, tied the knot in Palm Springs, Calif., on Saturday.
“Family is everything to Liz,” the insider told PEOPLE, adding that she encouraged “to repair his relationship with Miley.”
“It was really special for both of them to be part of her wedding day,” the source further added.
The source then went on to speak about the contribution of Miley’s family in putting up the wedding together.
“Knowing how much it took to get to that point, seeing them all together was really moving,” the source tells PEOPLE of the
“The most special part was seeing Miley’s family all come together to celebrate her,” adds the insider. “They wanted her to feel loved and for her to have a magical wedding day.”
This comes as Elizabeth Hurley says blending her family with Billy Ray Cyrus’s is going well.
“Blended families and blended continents. It’s actually great,” the actress said in an interview with ITV’s This Morning. “We’re very happy together.”
“Billy hadn’t really been to England much, apart from short tours or something, but he spent months on end in England in the country,” she said.
She joked that he is “definitely a country boy” and that he is learning to cook so he can bring her breakfast on a tray, although that has not happened yet.
He has also tried to be more active.
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