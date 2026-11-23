The picture Tallulah apologises for ‘too intimate’ photo together

Tallulah Willis was being urged not to stop sharing dad Bruce Willis moments when she took down the apology as well after deleting the original picture.

The 32-year-old had first shared a photograph of herself sitting beside the Die Hard actor, 71, and holding his hand in an Instagram post shared on November 21.

However, she later removed the picture and addressed her decision along with an apology in a follow-up post the next day, this time including a photo seemingly from her childhood.

Explaining what prompted the original post, Tallulah said she had enjoyed a beautiful visit with her father the previous day. They had been watching a video of Frankie Valli singing when the sweet moment was captured.

"It was so sweet that I didn't think farther ahead that this was possibly too intimate a photo to show," she explained, acknowledging that she should have been more mindful before sharing it.

"I can do better," she added, vowing to be more considerate in the future. She concluded the post with more words and appreciation for her father.

Her apology, however, left several followers wondering what had been wrong with the original photograph.

"Don't ever stop sharing moments between your dad and you. I wish I had done the same, when I lost my mom back in March," one fan wrote, while another insisted, "Never apologize for anything."

Another commenter seemed to have a clearer view of why it might have backfired, saying it might have been influenced by concerns about Bruce's privacy, as he is living with frontotemporal dementia.

However, the fan added that removing the photo was only justified if it was a family matter rather than a criticism from an outsider.

The apology was up for 10 hours before Talullah deleted it as well.

Bruce, who initially stepped away from Hollywood following an aphasia diagnosis in 2022, now lives in a separate home with professional caregivers.