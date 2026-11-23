Firerose takes another swipe at ex Billy Ray Cyrus after Miley’s wedding

Billy Ray Cyrus’ ex-wife Firerose has shared another message about alleged abuse.

The Australian singer, 37, posted an Instagram reel on Saturday, talking about the issue on the same day Billy Ray, 65, attended his daughter Miley Cyrus’ wedding.

“Even 10% poison in your coffee would still make it poisonous,” Firerose captioned the reel that featured clips and pictures from her relationship with the Old Town Road singer.

She also discussed how victims can struggle to accept that someone they trust may also be hurting them.

She wrote that this can create a cycle in which an abusive partner switches between hurtful behaviour and affection, making it difficult for victims to leave. She called this pattern a “trauma bond.”

Billy Ray has previously denied allegations of abuse made against him. Billy Ray and Firerose married in October 2023, but their relationship ended less than a year later.

He filed for an annulment in May 2024, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct. Their divorce was finalised in August 2024.

Firerose’s post came as the country singer attended Miley’s wedding to musician Maxx Morando in Palm Springs, California. Both Billy Ray and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, with whom he has been romantically linked since early 2025, were in attendance.