Usher and Chris Brown’s concert takes frightening turn for fire performer

A fire performer at Usher and Chris Brown’s concert in New Orleans suffered a frightening fall on Saturday after losing his balance during a stunt.

Deshawnte “Smooth Galaxy” Williams was performing with fire at the Caesars Superdome when he fell backwards down a flight of stairs.

Videos shared on TikTok showed fans gasping as crew members rushed to help him. Williams later climbed back onto the stage and continued his performance, although he appeared less steady than before.

However, footage from backstage showed him lying on a stretcher while emergency workers attended to him.

Williams is a Los Angeles-based street dancer and fire artist who was personally recruited by Brown after the singer spotted him in a music video and later crossed paths with him at events.

He performs a 45-second fire-breathing and dance routine during Usher and Brown's joint R&B Tour.

This wasn't his first setback on the tour. Williams also faced an incident during one rehearsal when strong winds blew flames back towards his face while he was demonstrating his act in front of Brown.

In an earlier interview, Williams admitted to Green Room Radio that Brown advised him not to perform the stunt on particularly windy nights. Williams, however, insisted he was willing to take the risk, telling Brown he had been hired to breathe fire.

He also revealed that he had pitched his routine as a moment similar to Michael Jackson’s famous Super Bowl performance. This eventually helped him land a role in Brown’s music video for The Moment and join the 26-city tour.

The incident comes amid reports of tension between Usher and Brown. It was previously reported that a disagreement over show timings and control allegedly led to an argument between the headliners backstage in Atlanta on November 5.