Scott Wolf mourns death of father Steven Charles: 'I miss you'

Actor Scott Wolf's father, Steven Charles Wolf, has passed away.

The Everwood actor announced the devastating news on his social media handle on Sunday, November 22.

"My father, Steven Charles Wolf, passed away a few days ago," Scott penned while sharing a series of photos of Steven with family. “His passing leaves a hole in the center of our hearts and our lives. He was my hero, and I have lived my entire life trying to be like him."

The 58-year-old actor futher wrote, “He was the most kind, honest, caring and loving man. He didn’t just adore his family, he lived for us."

"His warmth and authenticity made better the lives of everyone who was lucky enough to know him. He was brilliant, funny, and truly made every room, and this world, a better place," Scott continued. "He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, hard work, fairness, service, compassion, and most of all, love."

"He was the best husband, father, grandfather and friend, and he lives on in the hearts of all of us who were blessed to know his love," added the Party of Five alum.

Before concluding the heartbreaking note, Scott wrote, “I miss you dad. I hope your days are filled with golf, seafood, card games, cashews, and hugs from those you have rejoined. I love you so much. "