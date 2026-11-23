Why Mark Hamilton calls himself 'Luke's grandfather' ahead of Star Wars' 50th anniversary?

Mark Hamill, famed for portraying Luke Skywalker across the Star Wars franchise, opened up about how the sci-fi franchise still resonates with younger audiences even five decades after its first film was released.

​As the franchise is set to mark its 50th anniversary in 2027, the 75-year-old actor shared his thoughts in a humorous way.

​Hamill told People, “Am I meant to in some way? I mean, it’s just a birthday for a movie."

​He continued, “So I don’t know. I’m grateful to be a part of something that still interests people.”

​Hamill then reflected on the timelessness of the original Star Wars film, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

​“Part of it is that it’s ageless in a way that some movies aren’t,” the actor remarked, adding that young kids often notice the outdated cars and black and white cinematography in older films; however, Hamill notes Star Wars' first films remained relevant and don’t give the same clues.

​“Little kids, I mean really little kids, they have no concept of time, they think we made it last week,” he shared.

​Hamill further shared that he finds it amusing when kids and their parents both recognise him in public.

​“The kids that saw it originally now are parents and they’ll say to their five-year-old at the grocery store or the airport, pointing to me, ‘Look kids, it’s Luke Skywalker,’” the actor noted.

​He joked, “They’re all like, ‘What happened to this guy? He really let himself go.' I tell them they should’ve introduced me as Luke’s grandfather.”

​For those unversed, Star Wars first premiered in 1977 on May 25. Hamill joined the sci-fi franchise from the original trilogy and returned for the sequel trilogy and television series.