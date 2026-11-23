‘Nobody Wants This’ star admits she ‘loves’ Adam Brody

‘Nobody Wants This’ star admits she has no beef with Adam Brody.



Tovah Feldshuh, who plays the mother of Adam’s Noah in the hit Netflix series, is quashing rumour of a political brawl between the two.

“My job is to love him,” she told Page Six

“I really am extremely fond of him. We profoundly disagree. And we have never locked horns,” she told us. “We have spoken privately, and I will not speak publicly about it.”

Netflix has renewed Nobody Wants This for a fourth season, two weeks after the third ended with an impromptu wedding for Joanne and Noah.

The renewal, first reported by TVLine, means Kristen Bell and Adam Brody will return as the couple at the centre of the romantic comedy.

Timothy Simons is back as Noah’s brother Sasha, and Justine Lupe as Joanne’s sister Morgan.

Tracey Pakosta, the streamer’s vice president of comedy series for the US, called it “a true cultural phenomenon”. She added: “We cannot be more excited for Season 4.”

Co-showrunners and executive producers Erin Foster, Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan said they were happy and thrilled to be coming back for another run.

Season three followed Joanne and Noah as they moved in together, got engaged and then married.

Sasha and Morgan finally acted on their long-simmering attraction, but their romance hit a major obstacle by the end of the run. Readers of TVLine gave the season an average grade of A-.

The next season is expected to pick up that tension between Sasha and Morgan, and to explore what married life looks like for Joanne and Noah.

Netflix has not yet said when production will begin or when the new episodes will arrive on the platform.