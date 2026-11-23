'Love Is Blind' alum Shaina Hurley announces birth of second baby

Shaina Hurley has welcomed her second baby with her husband Christos Lardakis.

The Love Is Blind season 2 alum took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to announce the birth of a baby boy.

“Our hearts have grown in ways we never imagined,” Shaina penned alongside two photos of the newborn. “Our sweet second-born son is here, and he has already shown us just how strong and determined he is."

The 37-year-old TV persnality further penned, "Our little overachiever already. There are no words to describe the love and gratitude we feel as our family grows."

"Another precious little boy to love, another answered prayer, and another reminder of just how faithful God is," she continued.

Before signing off, Shaina thanked the "Lord for trusting us with another beautiful blessing. We are forever grateful."

For those unaware, Shania and Christos announced that they were expecting their second child in July.

“Our hearts are so full as we prepare to welcome another sweet baby into our family,” the couple told People magazine at the time. “After everything we walked through during my last pregnancy, especially the unexpected cancer diagnosis, this season feels even more precious.”

“We don’t take a single moment for granted. We are so incredibly thankful to the Lord for His faithfulness, His mercy, and the gift of growing our family,” they added. “What a blessing this little life already is.”

It is worth mentioning here that Shania and Christos welcomed their first child in Feburary 2024.