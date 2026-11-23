Rachel Lindsay breaks up with singer Willie Jones after 2 years of dating

Rachel Lindsay has confirmed her breakup with country singer Willie Jones.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Good Night With Ben Gleib, the former Bachelorette alum announced that she and the musician are no longer together.

"It just didn’t work out, but [we have] a lot of respect for each other, and maybe it’ll come back again," Rachel said.

For those unaware, the 41-year-old TV personality began dating Willie in December 2024 following her separation from ex-husband Bryan Abasolo. The couple often kept their relationship private.

During the interview, Rachel revealed that she and Willie "still talk and are on good terms."

“It’s just, like, not right now,” she said. “We still talk and we’re on good terms. It’s just, like, not right now. I have nothing but good things to say about him, and yeah, [he is a] really special person.”

Prior to dating Willie, the TV star was married to Bryan from 2019 to 2023.

“I think I read this somewhere, I’m not sure, but by the time women decide they want a divorce, they’re done [and] I was done,” Rachel told Scott Evans in a 2024 YouTube video. “Doesn’t mean it wasn’t hard or a re-adjustment."

"It’s still a struggle daily, but emotionally, I felt I was very sure this was what I wanted to do," she added.