Taylor Swift's sweet auntie bond with Travis Kelce's nieces comes to light

Taylor Swift has reportedly formed a sweet bond with Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce's daughters, Wyatt, Ellie, Bennett and Finnley.

According to a report by US Weekly, the Grammy winning artist embraced her auntie mode before her star studded wedding in Madison Square Garden in July.

Taylor even chose Travis nieces to be the flower girls at her and Travis’ big day.

"Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family, so it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them,” a source told the outlet.

The insider added, “His family is all about just hanging out, joking and having a great time. It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her.”

It is pertinent to mention that Jason welcomed his four daughters with his wife Kylie Kelce.

Kylie, on her Not Gonna Lie podcast gushed over the popstar and Travis's wedding, calling it “magical.”

Recently, Taylor and Travis' eldest niece Wyat shared an adorable moment while cheering on the NFL star.

Travis' Kansas City Chiefs had a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, which Taylor also attended with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift as well as her in laws including Donna Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie and nieces Wyatt, 7, and Finnley, 1, all were watching the game in a suite.

When Travis scored his second touchdown, Taylor and Wyatt were spotted sharing a warm embrace in excitement.

For the game, aunt Taylor was sporting a Kansas City Chiefs windbreaker to show her support to her husband while Wyatt was wearing a red sweater.