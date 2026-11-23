Hailee Steinfeld announces major Marvel comeback in 'Doomsday'

Hailee Steinfeld is all set to make her comeback to Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

On Sunday, MCU took to its official Instagram account and announced the news along with a clip featuring the newly minted mom.

Hailee, who is currently promoting her new movie, Hexed, said in the video, “Hey, so I’m here with my movie ‘Hexed,’ but it looks like they delivered a chair from a different movie."

The clip then transitioned into a black director's chair with Hailee's name on it.

The caption along with the video in the post revealed, "Catch Hailee Steinfeld in Disney’s ‘Hexed’ before she returns in ‘Avengers: Doomsday.'"

For those unaware, Hailee previously appeared in her Bishop character, who is a master in archery as well as skilled with swords, in the 2021 Disney+ series Hawkeye. She again stepped into her avatar in 2023’s The Marvels.

Hailee previously told Variety of her Marvel role, “It’s really a privilege to be able to play a character that could in any way possibly inspire anyone."

She further gushed, “Kate Bishop is a character that I would have loved to have had growing up — somebody who is completely ambitious, driven and disciplined, and takes it upon herself to do whatever it is she has to do to achieve her goals.”

Fans are waiting for the upcoming fifth Avengers movie, Avengers: Doomsday, which will bring heroes from the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men universes to fight Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Doomsday is all set to hit theatres on December 18.