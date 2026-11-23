Brooke Nader reacts to sister Sarah Jane's new romance with Pete Davidson

Brooke Nader does not support her youngest sister Sarah Jane’s new relationship with Pete Davidson.

The 29-year-old model shared her candid opinion while speaking to E! News.

“I don’t approve of it. No,” Brooke said of Sarah's new romance with Pete. “She can do what she wants, but I’m not into it."

The Baywatch alum revealed that her sister didn’t tell her anything about her connection with the SNL alum.

“She doesn’t get into it with me. When she knows I don’t approve of someone, she doesn’t tell me anything, so I find out online,” Brooke said.

Recently, TMZ reported that Sarah has been dating Pete ever since they were seen together in NYC in August.

However, a source close to Pete rejected the claim in a statement to Page Six, insisting that the two are just good friends.

“They have hung out 4 times in 6 months. The last time was going to a movie with other people," the insider said.

It is worth mentioning here that Pete was previously in a relationship with the model Elsie Hewitt.

They ended their relationship in May 2026, just months after the birth of their daughter, Scottie.