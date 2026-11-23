Jennifer Lopez faces backlash over claims Hollywood overlooked her: 'Delusion'

Jennifer Lopez got slammed for claiming that she has faced challenges in Hollywood early on in her career and paved her own path for not being a white star.

The Latina entertainer recently sat down with The New York Times and set the record straight that she gets thousands of acting offers, insisting that the entertainment industry has overlooked her because of her ethnicity.

The multiphenate said, “Even from the beginning of my career, I got offered things, but I was only offered a few things. I had to kind of create things for myself."

She continued, “And the reason, I think, is because I just wasn’t the typical kind of, like, to be honest, a white actress. You know what I mean? And it’s still kind of the same today.”

The Puerto Rican actress acknowledged that the industry is "more diverse now for sure."

She further added, “If I want to do something, I don’t wait for somebody to offer me…I try to do it, and then if something comes along, great."

However, Lopez's remarks did not land as she expected, and fans as well and fellow industry personalities called out her statement.

Internet personality Oli London noted on X, “J.Lo has appeared in 44 films and is worth $400 million.”

Meanwhile, Fox News co-host Tomi Lahren left a sarcastic remark on X, writing, “LOL, sure Jan.”

America’s Next Top Model personality Adrianne Curry-Rhode called Lopez's statement "next level delusion.”

She remarked, "You are old now. You were a bad actress, but very hot… that’s why you got cast.”

It is important to note that Lopez's recent films are 2026's Office Romance, Atlas released in 2024, Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025), Unstoppable (2024) and many more.

Meanwhile she has also played leading roles in late 1990s and early 2000s, including The Wedding Planner, Out of Sight and Maid in Manhattan.