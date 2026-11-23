JK Rowling challenges UN with latest gender debate

JK Rowling has now spoken up at the United Nations on what it means to be a woman in her latest foray into the gender debate.

The Harry Potter author also warned that "women are not a social category" in a separate message, in which she once again defined womanhood by the production of large gametes (eggs).

Rowling is a key figure in the debate and has even faced death threats from trans activists for her views. She has been clear that she believes those who identify as trans should be free to live their lives, but it should not be at the expense of female-only spaces.

On Sunday, she responded to a message on X from the United Nations Women agency, which claims to stand up for "women's rights, gender equality and women's empowerment."

It asked what women "really want," and listed a series of goals, including equality, justice, safety and dignity.

But Rowling took aim at the group, which has previously promoted the view that "trans women are women" and said, "Women want their sex-based rights.”

"There can be no sex-based rights where there is sex denialism. The delight with which you've embraced the modern male sexual rights movement has appalled those of us who once saw you as champions of women and girls,” she further wrote.

The UN post was also criticised by campaign group For Women Scotland, who said women want "the right to name ourselves as a sex based class."

Rowling later responded to a second social media post from a trans activist that argued biology did not "exclusively define" the "female social category."

Rowling hit back, "Women are not a social category, but adult members of the sex class whose bodies are organised to produce large gametes. Women are objectively, observably and verifiably female.”

"As such, they don't need to 'identify as' or 'participate in' anything - whether conforming to stereotypical ideas of femininity or producing children - to be women. They simply are,” she further explained.

She added there was a "social category of men who define themselves as trans, for an array of reasons including gender dysphoria and fetishism,” adding, "Men inside that social category belong to it by virtue of claiming to belong to it.”

"There is no observable or verifiable trait that makes them 'trans' except their own claim to be trans. Such men's desire to dress and behave according to their own (necessarily male) idea of what a woman is does not make them female. They are no more women than the men who don't call themselves trans,” JK Rowling concluded in her strong response.