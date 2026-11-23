Matty Healy moves on from past with Taylor Swift after joyous news

Matty Healy just shared some exciting news.

It has been reported that the musician and his wife, model Gabbriette Bechtel, are expecting their first baby together. The couple have not yet publicly announced the pregnancy news.

They were recently spotted out and about at Bristol Farms in West Hollywood, where Gabbriette was photographed cradling her growing baby bump.

She was spotted sporting a long black dress and flat shoes as she walked hand-in-hand with Matty, who wore denim jeans, a brown T-shirt and a blue jacket.

The 1975 front man and Gabbriette were married during a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles in July at Castillo del Lago, a residence previously owned by Madonna.

A source told Daily Mail at the time that the couple exchanged vows underneath the Hollywood sign just as the sun began to set.

The insider noted that Gabbriette had walked down the aisle wearing "a beautiful white dress and they kissed at exactly seven o'clock."

Photographs obtained by the outlet showed the model's dress had long sleeves and a fitted bodice with a long train, ruffled neckline and a veil flowing down her back.

While Matty wore a black tuxedo and, after the ceremony, got on stage with his 1975 bandmates at the reception to perform for the guests.

The 1975 star proposed to gothic fashionista Gabbriette Bechtel, with a black diamond ring in June 2024.

She debuted the statement ring in a June 12 post on Instagram, with the caption: “Brat city b****.” The style mogul was seen pouting with black liner smudged under her eyes, as she held her ring finger up for the camera.

Their wedding was held just two weeks after Taylor Swift, Matty’s former girlfriend, tied the knot with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in New York City.

It is pertinent to mention that Matty Healy and Taylor enjoyed a brief romance in 2023, following her split from actor Joe Alwyn. However, the relationship did not last and both got together with their respective partners just months later.