Kylie Minogue mourns beloved music journalist Molly Meldrum's death

Kylie Minogue is mourning the loss of the Australian music promoter Molly Meldrum who helped launch the careers of the country's rock groups and singers like Kylie Minogue.

Meldrum, famed for shaping the country's music scene during his career on Countdown, passed away at the age of 83 on Monday, confirmed by his longtime friend and manager, Mark Klemens.

Minogue penned down an emotional note on her Instagram account for Meldrum reading, "As a kid, I watched Molly Meldrum on Countdown every single weekend, in awe of the show and the magic it brought to our little TV in the lounge room and dreaming of how music might become part of my life."

She continued, "I was over the moon to be in the Countdown audience one time and by my late teens I was on the show! (and Molly visited us in Neighbours!)

"The stories are many and there was never a dull moment! He championed so many Aussie artists and welcomed international artists to Australia in his own wonderful and inimitable way."

The former Neighbours star said, "I’m so grateful for his unwavering love and support. Vale Molly. I’m going to turn the music up in your honour."

Meldrum's manager statement to The Guardian reads, "We have lost a true Australian icon, a man who opened doors for so many and entertained millions of people here and around the world."

"He was unconventional and wonderfully unpredictable, but always caring, always funny and always down to earth, with a passion the rest of us could only envy. He made the most of his life, and boy, was it a full one. Rest in peace, Molly."

For those unversed, Molly Meldrum was a music journalist. He also served as a publicist for the Beatles' Apple Records.

He rose to fame by hosting music show Countdown, where his ‘do yourself a favour’ message to viewers helped boost record sales ‌of ⁠many artists.