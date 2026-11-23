David Leitch shares major update about 'Ocean's 14'

David Leitch has shared a major update about the forthcoming movie, Ocean’s Fourteen.

The American filmmaker, 51, opened up about the fourth installment of the Ocean’s franchise in a new interview with People magazine.

“Oh, I mean, there’s a great script and I think everybody’s excited about moving it forward,” David told the outlet.

In December 2025, it was reported that filming for the new sequel was expected to begin in October 2026; however, this start date has now been pushed back.

As for the delay in filming, David said that bringing the star-studded ensemble back together remains the greatest obstacle.

“I think it’s always been about getting all those people together, and their schedules are always the issue,” the director said.

“Look, there’s a lot of excitement around it and … George and Grant did incredible work on the script,” he continued, referring to actor George Clooney and his producing partner, Grant Heslov.

“So, yeah, a lot of motivation to make it happen," David added.

For those unaware, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Julia Roberts, and Casey Affleck are among the star-studded cast of the movie.

The release date of the new sequel has yet to be announced.