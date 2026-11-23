Miley Cyrus celebrates marriage to Maxx Morando with matching ink

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have honoured their love with more than just a wedding. The couple also went for permanent tattoos of each other's names.

The newlyweds gave a glimpse of their matching tattoos Sunday in pictures shared by tattoo artist Jamie Gene Lopez on Instagram.

Cyrus, 33, had “Maxx” inked in small capital letters on her right hip, while Morando, 28, got “Miley” tattooed on his left hip in the same style.

Lopez congratulated them, writing, “name plates for Maxx and Miley.”

The tattoos come just a day after the pair got married in an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday. Several family members attended, including Miley’s parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, who arrived with their respective partners, Elizabeth Hurley and Dominic Purcell.

Miley’s sister Noah was also present, along with Hurley’s son Damian.

The singer and Morando, who plays drums for the band Liily, began dating in 2021 after meeting on a blind date. They announced their engagement in December 2025, after a proposal during a trip to Asia.

Miley previously described herself as a millennial and Morando as Gen Z, but said their six-year age difference had never stopped them from connecting.