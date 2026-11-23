'Vertigo' star Kim Novak reveals unusual plans for her remains after death

Kim Novak, famed for playing dual roles in Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo, revealed that after her death she wants her remains to help grow into new trees.

And for that, the 93-year-old actress, who is also an environmentalist, shared she plans to turn her body into compost, nutrient-rich soil, so she can continue giving life to trees and plants.

Novak explained her decision against cremation and traditional burial, “At first I thought, ‘Well, I know I don’t want to be cremated,’ because I’m an environmentalist and there are all these effects."

The Picnic (1955) actress continued, “So I decided next to think about being buried somewhere where I could be buried in a shroud and then have a tree planted over me ...”

Novak further told People she wants to keep "growing" through nature.

The actress, who is honored with two Golden Globe Awards, noted, "It’s not that I want to be the soil. I want what that could grow into, because my whole thing is growing ... It makes a joyful thing to, not exactly to look forward to, but to think that you will not go to waste. Nobody wants waste.

Furthermore, Novak has found a place in Washington State that turns human remains into compost.

Novak added, "But if we can actually utilise our being to create more of the beautiful, good things in life, what could be better?"

The star, who received Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in 2025, also noted that she plans to make special arrangements for her family so they can also keep her soil at home in her memory.