Tyson Fury's wife Paris spills frightening detail about his mental health

Tyson Fury's wife Paris has dished on the boxer's mental health struggles, revealing his "mild schizophrenic" condition.

In the upcoming Netflix documentary, the 38-year-old boxer recalled how he heard voices threatening to kill him and his family after being hospitalized in June 2016.

According to an exclusive look at the doc obtained by The Sun, Tyson fell into depression and turned to drugs and alcohol that later led him to frightening thoughts.

“Words can’t explain the darkness I was in," Tyson confessed. “It was like the living version of the pits of hell’s fire. I 100 per cent thought I’d end up in a padded room with the door locked and that scared me so much."

Paris recalled finding him in hospital, saying, “I get there and Tyson looks at me, he’s got wires around him. He looks seriously frightened.”

At the time Tyson was telling her, “‘Get me out of here. The Illuminati, they’re all in on it. They can’t make me be quiet so they’re going to kill me.’”

Tyson also described hearing threatening voices and believing he had been poisoned.

After the boxer was referred to psychiatrist he was diagnosed with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

Paris added: “He’s a mild schizophrenic.”

Furthermore, Tyson also revealed in the doc that his struggles began in childhood, saying he experienced anxiety as young as five or six.

Meanwhile his father dismissed his problems when he was younger.

It is pertinent to mention that Tyson married Paris in 2008 and went on to welcome seven kids.