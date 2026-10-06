Michael Douglas recalls emotional bond with Rob Reiner over their sons’ struggles

Michael Douglas and Rob Reiner always had each other's backs during their family troubles.

As per an excerpt of ​the Basic Instinct actor's recently released memoir, One Helluva Ride, the 82-year-old actor revealed that he and the late filmmaker used to share their challenges as fathers to sons struggling with addiction.

​“We both had sons with serious drug issues and we both, at times, had been at the end of our rope,” Michael penned, via the Los Angeles Times.

​Their conversation used to be difficult and hard but Michael admitted they helped each other to give safe space while they navigated the tough period.

​“It was a heartbreaking confession for us,” he wrote, adding that he knew they “gave each other some measure of comfort during the hard times.”

​Michael and Rob also worked together multiple times, as Rob directed the 1994 romantic comedy The American President starring Michael.

​For those unaware, Rob and his wife Michele Reiner were stabbed to death inside their home in Los Angeles in December 2025.

​Their son, Nick Reiner, was taken into custody later that day and charged with two counts of first-degree murder of his parents

​After the director’s death, Michael also spoke about their friendship and their mutual discussion of their sons during a CBS News special.

​Michael Douglas' new memoir is making headlines after he confessed his fling to his Romancing the Stone co-star Kathleen Turner on the set.