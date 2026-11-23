Ridley Scott's franchise adds female-led 'Blade Runner 2099' TV series

Michelle Yeoh found herself worrying about co-star Hunter Schafer during the ​show's demanding action sequences while working on "Blade Runner 2099," the latest expansion of the science-fiction franchise launched by Ridley Scott.

Yeoh even borrowed a baby helmet from her sister after ‌noticing Schafer's tendency to hurl herself into stunts.

"My sister had a baby at about one and a half, almost two, and that's the time when they are learning to walk around or run around and always fall ​and bump their heads," Yeoh told Reuters.

"And she bought him a baby helmet, and ​I thought it was so cute. And I said, 'I need that. I need ⁠that for Hunter,'" Yeoh said, adding that Schafer frequently landed on her head during action scenes.

"She ​just throws herself at it at full speed, full energy," said Yeoh, who won an Oscar ​for her leading role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

A veteran of action films, Yeoh said she was determined to mentor Schafer on "Blade Runner 2099," which begins streaming on Prime Video on Wednesday.

The series follows Cora, played by ​Schafer, a fugitive who assumes the identity of a Blade Runner, an elite officer tasked with ​hunting rogue replicants, synthetic humans that have broken the law.

She teams up with Olwen, played by Yeoh, a ‌replicant ⁠Blade Runner with only days left to live, to track a runaway hiding a secret that could destabilize a fragile city.

Producer Andrew Kosove, co-CEO of Alcon Entertainment, which owns the license for the franchise, said Scott has remained closely involved in expanding the story after his original "Blade Runner" became ​a cult classic.

"The first ​thing Ridley said to ⁠us is that 'Blade Runner' was never intended to be a one-off film, and he always had ideas for the world," Kosove told Reuters.

After producing ​the 2017 sequel "Blade Runner 2049," directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Harrison ​Ford and ⁠Ryan Gosling, Alcon turned to showrunner Silka Luisa for a new chapter set fifty years later, with replicants now in charge of humans.

Luisa said the decision to focus on two female leads reflected her ⁠own writing ​instincts.

"I grew up in a family with really strong ​women. That is my comfort zone in terms of the characters I write, and obviously taking on something like 'Blade Runner' ​has a huge amount of responsibility," she said.