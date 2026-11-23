Dolly Parton was all set to send her nephew Bryan Seaver to hell before her death

Dolly Parton reportedly was making serious plans against her nephew, Bryan Seaver, days before her death.

For those unaware, the acclaimed American singer-songwriter and actress passed away after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 80 on August 25, 2026. She died 17 months after the death of her beloved husband of nearly 59 years, Carl Thomas Dean, who embraced death at 82 on March 3, 2025.

An insider told Radar Online that Parton was all set to fire Seaver as head of her security team, as she felt betrayed and believed that he had put her brand and empire at risk. However, she passed away before launching any action against him.

The source said, "Dolly had enough. She built that empire from nothing, and nobody – not even family – was going to put it at risk.”

Parton had made devastating plans to hurt Seaver’s efforts to fight the temporary restraining order and civil lawsuit filed by She’s Alive, the company that manages her business interests.

According to the lawsuit, Seaver made vulgar and violent remarks about Parton’s business partners, estate personnel, and lawyers as well as he was engaged in extortion.

Even though he was fired as her security chief soon after her demise, he had ruined her brand.

One legal expert explained to the outlet, "If the court hears that Dolly had already decided to part ways with him, it undercuts the claim that this was a power grab by her longtime manager. It makes the firing look like it was her decision – not retaliation."

It is pertinent to mention that Bryan Seaver, who denied all allegations, was also involved in a heated argument with cops at the Nashville hospital where Dolly Parton breathed her last.