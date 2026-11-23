Don Toliver’s Manchester show evacuated after substance let off in crowd

Don Toliver’s concert in Manchester was evacuated on Sunday after a substance believed to be tear gas was released into the crowd.

The incident happened towards the end of the rapper’s performance at Co-op Live arena on November 22. Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident as emergency teams arrived at the venue.

In a statement, police said they believed a substance resembling tear gas had been released among concertgoers. Everyone inside the arena was then asked to leave as a safety precaution.

Emergency workers also helped people who appeared to have been affected by the substance. However, police said no serious injuries had been reported at the time.

Authorities urged people to stay away from the arena while emergency services helped concertgoers make their way home safely.

Authorities had not confirmed who released the substance or what exactly it was at the time of the police statement.

The incident took place during Toliver’s Octane World Tour, which was due to end with a final show at London’s O2 Arena on Monday, November 23.

Before the Manchester concert, the 32-year-old rapper had shared Instagram Stories showing himself travelling to the city on a private plane.

The disruption comes just days after Toliver bagged five nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards. He was nominated for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Melodic Rap Performance.