Jennifer Lopez drops major hint on 'Monster-in-Law' sequel

Jennifer Lopez might join hands with Jane Fonda after 13 years for a sequel to Monster-in-Law.

During her recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 57-year-old actress revealed that an installment of her 2005 comedy is under discussion and she is also interested in reuniting with her former costar.

The Office Romance star said, "I love Jane. And Michael [Vartan]. [Working with Jane was] amazing ... I mean, loved her. We're talking about maybe doing another one."

Monster-in-Law tells story of a controlling mother trying to break up her son's relationship.

The film became a box office hit despite Jennifer receiving a Golden Raspberry nomination for Worst Actress.

Lopez is currently promoting her concert film The JLo Show, filmed during her Las Vegas Residency, while her next film The Last Mrs. Parrish, is expected to release next year.

Meanwhile, during Lopez's recent interview with Variety, she has teased new music.

The multihyphenate said, "I'm working on my next album, making a lot of music right now and just enjoying life right now."

During another interview last week on podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, Lopez stressed that she has no intention of getting back into the dating scene, as she is embracing her single life.

"I love my life. I worked hard for my life, and I love it. I’m grateful for it,” the actress said on podcast. “It’s been really hard sometimes. And it’s really hard when people don’t see you and understand you, or they say things about you that are not true."

"All of that hurts as a person, but it doesn’t outweigh how happy I am to be able to do what I do because I love what I do," Lopez added. “I feel so lucky and so fortunate."