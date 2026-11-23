Fire breaks out at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's home

A fire broke out at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s $42 million property, authorities said on Monday.

The incident happened in the early hours of November 23, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It said that authorities were able to contain the situation before it engulfed the estate.

"On November 23, 2026 at approximately 12:04 AM, deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Station responded to a report of a structure fire," the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station said in a statement given to E! News.

"Security at the location reported a maintenance shed was on fire. Upon arrival, deputies saw a shed type of structure engulfed in flames."

"Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel arrived and extinguished the fire," the statement continued.

"No other structures were damaged, and no one was injured. The cause of the fire was accidental."