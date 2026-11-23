Steven Spielberg urges Christopher Nolan for ‘The Odyssey’ prequel

Christopher Nolan has been encouraged by none other that Steven Spielberg to create The Odyssey prequel based on the Homer classic, The Iliad.

The two directors appeared together at a question-and-answer session at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles as part of a series of screenings organised by Universal Pictures.

Spielberg used the conversation to tell Nolan that his next project after The Odyssey should be another Homer epic poem.

The Jurassic Park director said, "The only other thing I want to say, not to challenge you or anything, but there's always The Iliad... No pressure, no pressure. But this could be the most successful movie in history that never had a sequel."

Nolan then quipped, "I think now you're advocating for Universal."

The film Nolan nearly made was Troy, a 2004 epic loosely based on The Iliad that starred Brad Pitt, Eric Bana and Orlando Bloom.

The Oppenheimer director was in line to take charge of the movie after it was developed by fellow filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen.

Peterson had to step away from the project because of a scheduling conflict with an unmade Batman v Superman movie, and Nolan was brought on board in his place.

Peterson's schedule cleared, however, and he returned to direct the film, leaving Nolan without the job.

Nolan discussed the near-miss when he spoke to Empire magazine in 2025, saying, "Wolfgang had developed it, and so when the studio decided not to proceed with his superhero movie, he wanted it back.”

Troy focuses on the events that occur prior to the story of The Odyssey and features Sean Bean playing the role of Odysseus, the part taken by Matt Damon in Nolan's film.

It comes after Christopher Nolan previously disappointed film fans by confirming he won't be releasing a director's cut version of The Odyssey, telling The Independent, "I don’t really believe in director’s cuts. There’s a lot of deleted scenes scrambled up in the wastebasket that no one will ever see. I want to stand by the film that goes out. As a writer-director, I try to do a lot of that weeding out. There aren’t many scenes that were shot.”

“On a film like this, to spend a day shooting something on top of a mountain or in the rain or on a boat or whatever that isn’t gonna be in the film, I would really rather not do that. And so I want to stand behind the cuts of the films that are put out there,” The Odyssey filmmaker explained of director’s cuts.