Kim Zolciak's daughter Brielle Biermann makes bombshell statement about her identity

Brielle Biermann, daughter of Kim Zolciak, opened up about how it feels growing up in the public eye.

Speaking to Us magazine on the set of Celebrity Weakest Link’s “Next Generation” episode, the 29-year-old American socialite stated that she wants to make her own identity despite being part of a famous family in show business.

Biermann said, “I definitely want to be my own person. I think that was kind of the theme here today with everybody.”

She went on to clarify that she will not let her family status define her and will work diligently to create a name for herself.

“I want people to remember that and know that I have my own identity. So I’m trying to be more conscientious about those types of shows or opportunities and decisions going forward so that way I can really branch out and be my own person," Zolciak’s daughter explained.

For those unaware, Biermann and her family appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2008 to 2012 before competing for her chosen charity, World Central Kitchen, on the Fox game show.

In addition, Zolciak later got her spinoff show, Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, which followed her wedding to Kory Biermann. The show was renamed Don’t Be Tardy afterwards, and it continued airing until 2020.

It is pertinent to mention that Brielle Biermann tied the knot with former baseball player Billy Seidl in a beachside ceremony in Naples, Florida, on November 21, 2026.