'You Can See Everything' breaks UK box office record after North American success
'You Can See Everything' becomes extremely profitable for its backers
It is uncommon to see a documentary cross the $100 million mark at the international box office. Yet, You Can See Everything hit the milestone.
To break down the whopping figure, the doc focusing on infamous Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes drew $93.5 million domestically and $9 million from international markets, for a total haul of $ 102.5 million.
After creating a buzz in North American markets for six weeks, You Can See Everything then hit UK theatres.
Likewise, the Nathan Fielder-directed doc sparked a sensation across the pond, drawing $3.2 million in its opening weekend while also making You Can See Everything the biggest opening weekend in the UK for a non-music documentary.
That said, You Can See Everything has already entered the highest-grossing documentaries list, led by the 2009 film Michael Jackson’s This Is It, Fahrenheit 9/11, and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.
You Can See Everything also proved quite profitable for its backers, with the movie reportedly made on a $7 million budget.
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