Molly-Mae Hague reveals family ritual she swears by with children
Molly-Mae Hague lifts the lid on one family tradition she strictly follows with her children
Molly-Mae Hague recently got candid and shed light on instilling religious values in her children.
In her latest video on YouTube, the 27-year-old English influencer and TV personality, who shares her two children, three-year-old daughter Bambi and five-month-old Midas, with Tommy Fury, revealed that she is raising her children Catholic.
Hague went on to share that they attend church most Sundays and are embracing the Catholic faith, as it is extremely important for both her and Fury.
She shared, “We do take family to church most Sundays. Both the children will be raised Catholic.”
“It's just really important to us like it's really important to Tommy. It's also really important to me because it's important to him, that she understands the story.”
“Catholicism will be part of her life and it's part of our life. And like I say, we go to church. We try and go most Sundays. Doesn't happen every Sunday, but we do try and be as religious with it, pardon the pun, as we can,” the Love Island star added.
It is pertinent to mention that Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, who met on Love Island season 5 in June 2015, started their relationship in March 2022, welcomed their first child, daughter Bambi, on January 23, 2023, and got engaged in July 2023.
After just five months of togetherness, the couple broke up but ended up reconciling in 2025 and welcomed their second child, son Midas.
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