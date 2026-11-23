'Avengers: Doomsday' final trailer teases Thor unleashing the Odinforce

As the team of superheroes faces a grave threat from Doctor Doom, Thor in the initial trailer of Avengers: Doomsday pleaded for strength.



Now, in the final trailer, the god of thunder appears to be tapping into the all-powerful Odinforce.

This mighty cosmic power is said to be one of the key, stunning energy sources in Marvel comics, originally wielded by Odin.

In the Marvel lore, the brothers of Asgard's All-Father, Vili and Ve, laid down their lives in the battle against Surtur.

In the ensuing fight, the pair merged their life forces with the fire demon - ultimately, the energy was linked to Asgard and its ruler.

With Thor seemingly displaying the stunning power source, it could hint that a major escalation will take place in the film.

In the final trailer, Chris Evans is a key focus, joined by the ensemble cast: Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi.

The New Avengers will also join the fight as Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, Wyatt Russell and Hannah John-Kamen return in their respective roles.

Meanwhile, the Fantastic Four is also adding weight to the force, which will pit against Doctor Doom.

In addition, the X-Men roster is set to join the mighty face-off against Robert Downey Jr.'s new role in the MCU.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in cinemas on Dec. 18.