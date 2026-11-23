Brooks Laich, Katrin Tanja Daviosdoottir drop surprise baby news

Brooks Laich and Katrin Tanja Daviosdoottir are set to become parents once again.

The couple is expecting their second baby, and the news was announced on Instagram through a joint post.

“Baby #2 Another little blessing joining our family in May & we couldn’t be more excited!!!” they wrote in the caption.

In the posted reel, the mom of one could be seen in a red bikini at the beach alongside her husband and their 13-month-old baby girl, who kissed Katrin’s little baby bump.

However, the comment section was flooded with congratulations messages from their friends. One wrote, “Yayyyyy sibling on the way, congratulations.”

While Hayley Erbert wrote, “So excited for you guys!!!”

It is pertinent to mention here that Brooks Laich and Katrín Tanja Daviosdoottir tied the knot on August 15, 2026, at Lakeside Residence, after dating for almost five years; moreover, they welcomed their first baby, Emberly Heba Laich, in October 2025.

Previously, reflecting on their big day, the couple spoke with People magazine: “It was a dream come true for both of us,” Brooke said at the time.

On the other hand, his wife added, “It’s been really fun and really special.”

“From the start, we knew we wanted to get married here, just welcome everybody here,” she further told the outlet.