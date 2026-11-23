Peter Dinklage-led 'Poker Face' revival shelved: Here's why
Rian Johnson reveals what went wrong with the show where Peter Dinklage is considered in the lead
At Peacock, Poker Face drew plenty of attention for its genuinely striking plot: whoever lies, the show’s lead character can detect them.
Initially, Natasha Lyonne played the central character, Charlie Cale, for two seasons, with a whopping 97% Rotten Tomatoes rating.
However, the streaming platform stepped back from continuing the show for another season.
Here, its creator, Rian Johnson, went the extra mile to save the show. He considered bringing in Game of Thrones famed star Peter Dinklage as a new version of the central character.
But at the 2026 Marrakech International Film Festival, Johnson offered a blunt yet disappointing update on the show, saying, “The more we kind of explored it, the more it kind of didn’t really make sense.”
Not stopping there, he further added that the show is "in its resting place.”
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