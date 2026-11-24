Ray Nicholson avoids his famous dad Jack's work?

Ray Nicholson recently revealed why he stayed away from his dad Jack Nicholson’s movies for a long time.

For those unaware, Jack is the father of six children whom he welcomed with five different women. He shares Ray and Lorraine Nicholson with actress Rebecca Broussard.

In his Monday, November 23 interview with Men’s Health to promote his forthcoming movie, The Mosquito Bowl, the 34-year-old actor shared that he started watching his legendary father’s movies at the age of 18.

When he was asked which of Jack’s movies he loves most, Ray replied, “It’s tough. I’m a sucker. It’s like every [Paul Thomas Anderson] or [Stanley] Kubrick movie you watch, you’re like, ‘That’s my favorite.’ I didn’t watch my dad’s movies until I was 18.”

“I love Cuckoo’s Nest. I love The Shining. I always come back to The Last Detail. For some reason, I really f******* love that movie. I think it’s because he loves it so much and he’s like, ‘It’s underappreciated.’ So, I’m like, ‘But I love it, Dad!’” the Smile 2 star added.

He went on to admit that he loves watching his Academy Award-winning father’s movies, as he finds it “cool” and wants his kids to watch his “movies someday.”

It is pertinent to mention that The Mosquito Bowl, which chronicles the lives of four American college football players and casts Ray Nicholson as Tony Butkovich, is set to release on Netflix on November 25, 2026. It hit cinemas on October 30, 2026.



