Taylor Swift masks her 'B Side' reality with 'A Side' persona, says source

Taylor Swift is likeend to Regina George from 'Mean Girls.'

The famous popstar, who recently tied the knot with Travis Kelce, is quashed over her past in a viral Vanity Fair hit piece published Monday.

The article brands Swift as the 'Mastermind' who presents her “A Side” as opposed to her “B Side” reality.

The piece went on to brand Swift as “a combination of victim and victimizer,” claiming the “controlling and manipulative” Grammy winner “seems to present herself as persecuted even as she sits on a throne of gold and diamonds.”

The beans have been spilt by a music exec, who claims Swift “loves to smack people in the head” as a “way of feeling like she can discipline people.”

The same source claimed, “Nobody is beyond reproach with her. If you don’t see it her way, she comes after you.

“It’s always the same,” the insider added. “They say something she doesn’t like and they are dead to her. She’d be at dinner at [redacted]’s, then three weeks later, ‘Oh no, I hate her guts.’”

“It’s truly Regina George,” the Exec said.

The insider went onto add that Swift has “done this performance that she’s supportive of” Charli XCX “but she’s not.”