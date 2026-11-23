Kanye West confirms first concert of 2027: Here's where he will perform

As confirmed, Kanye West will perform on January 2 at Zayed Sports City Stadium, marking his first show of 2027.

Other shows in the upcoming year take place across the Middle East, North Africa and India,

According to promoter Sia Farr, founder of Theory Eleven Entertainment, "We anticipate a 10-day build."

He said, "I've been doing this for 17 years, and I haven't seen such a rider before, in terms of fireworks, lasers, infrastructure and lighting. This will be a phenomenal spectacle."

With the talks of holding a show beginning just five months ago, Farr shared, "Kanye's team reached out and said, 'Would you wanna do it?' And of course, we were so thrilled that we wanted to engage, with fierce competition in the market. Thankfully, Kanye's team chose us."

He told The National, "When this opportunity came, and Kanye said he wants to do it and he chose us to do the show, it's one of those opportunities you can never say no to. So whatever is there, you make it work."

Farr further raved about West, saying, "Him wanting to heavily push and promote Abu Dhabi as the only Middle Eastern city he will come to is a strong statement that our market is safe to travel to and engage with. And I think the more promoters bring these shows here, the more it builds that confidence."

"I think given the current position of our region, Kanye is probably the most stable partner. As an artist, he is fearless in what he wants to do and how he wants to do it."

"His team is extremely disciplined, super professional, well structured and very consistent in its approach," he concluded.