Amy Poehler gushes over her 'Dig' co-star Fina Strazza

Fina Strazza recently made a stunning confession about her audition with Amy Poehler for Dig.

For those unaware, Dig is the 10-episode comedy television series created by Poehler and Michael Schur that premiered on Peacock on November 23, 2026. It is based on Katy Myers’ 2023 novel Excavation.

While conversing with Us magazine to promote her new series, Strazza opened up about working with Poehler.

She said, “I remember finding out that I was going to be doing a chemistry read with Amy and just being like, ‘Even this is a dream come true, I can’t imagine being considered to be able to actually do the show for real.’”

The Above the Shadows star stated that the show brought her in contact with Schur and fellow showrunner J.J. Philbin after they watched her performance in John Proctor is the Villain, which earned her a Tony Award nomination in 2025.

She shared, “I was really excited because I’d never done straight comedy before. I felt like I got a taste of it in John Proctor, and I was ready to dive all the way in.”

“When I knew I was going to be part of the show, [Amy] sent out an email being like, ‘We’re so excited you are Patty, and we’re all going to be best friends, and I can’t wait,’” Fina Strazza recalled.