Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel hint at unresolved issues in their marriage

Jessica Biel has hinted that her marriage to Justin Timberlake has faced challenges over the years.

The cryptic comment is seen in the trailer for the singer’s upcoming documentary Timberlake. “I think we gotta address some things,” the actress, 44, says in the preview released on Monday.

In another moment, Biel looks back on her first impression of the singer, saying, “When I met him, he just was not what I thought … at all.”

Timberlake, 45, also speaks about his wife in the documentary, calling her the “best thing that ever happened” to him and adding, “That’s one thing I did right.”

The four-part series appears to touch upon some of the most difficult moments in the singer’s personal life and career. The trailer shows him becoming emotional as he admits, “People aren't gonna understand who I am.”

It also features footage from his 2024 arrest for driving while impaired in Sag Harbor, New York.

At one point, Timberlake is heard saying, “For the first time in my life, I'm coming to a place to say, ‘I can't handle it all.’”

The arrest came after years of public scrutiny, including cheating rumours in 2019 when Timberlake was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. He later apologised to Biel.

He called his behaviour a “strong lapse in judgment” while insisting nothing had happened between them.

The couple married in Italy in October 2012 and share two sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6. Their relationship also faced renewed attention following Britney Spears' 2023 memoir and Timberlake's 2024 arrest.

Timberlake premieres on Apple TV on December 11.