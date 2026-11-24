Ashanti, Nelly open up about expanding their family

Ashanti recently got candid and opened up about her family plans with her husband Nelly.

For those unaware, the 46-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress and the 52-year-old American rapper and singer tied the knot in December 2023 and welcomed their first child, a son named Kareem Kenkaide “KK,” in July 2024.

The couple chatted with PEOPLE magazine to promote their Peacock reality series Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together, where they talked about expanding their family amid their busy lives.

Ashanti said, “I have to give my undivided attention. When I have a child, everything kind of stops.”

She added, “If we are planning and building our empire and our legacy and continuing to grow our brand, that takes time. You have to prioritize and put effort into that.”

“I’m trying to time it out where it’s like, ‘Okay, boom. I got nine months,’” the Rock with You songstress quipped.

Nelly then jokingly said, “She thinks that works. She’s finding out that life just happens.”

It is pertinent to mention that Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together season 2 premiered on Peacock on November 19, 2026.