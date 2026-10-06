Sebastian Stan reveals why he rejected offer to star in 'Vampire Diaries'
'The Vampire Diaries' ran for eight seasons from 2009 to 2017
Sebastian Stan has finally revealed why he turned down a lead role in The Vampire Diaries.
The 44-year-old actor recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, where he shared that he was offered the role of Stefan Salvatore in the supernatural teen drama, but he refused to play it.
“They offered me Paul Wesley’s role," Sebastian recalled. “And I had just come off Kings and I sort of felt really burnt out from that not working out and just sort of the idea of thinking, ‘Oh, I’m just going to sign up again for something that probably is not going to get to the second season.'"
The Oscar-nominated actor admitted that he didn’t think that Vampire Diaries would become a hit.
“I didn’t do it, and then the show went on to be super, super successful," said Sebastian.
He then explained that he has no regrets about his decision.
“Now looking back, I feel grateful in a way ’cause I don’t know if I was really ready for that kind of exposure when I was younger, to be honest," said the Thunderbolts star.
"Emotionally and mentally, I know what I went through in those years and my focus was all over the place," Sebastian added. "Maybe that’s just ’cause it worked out the way it did and this is my story, but I’m definitely in a place right now where I wouldn’t change anything.”
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