Dolly Parton's nephew makes urgent court request ahead of restraining order hearing

Dolly Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver has requested for more time in his legal case involving a temporary restraining order obtained by the late singer’s estate as he is reportedly struggling to find an attorney.

According to the AP, Seaver filed a motion on Friday requesting a 10-day delay in the hearing, which is scheduled for October 9.

Sources told TMZ that Seaver has struggled to find a lawyer in Tennessee because the attorneys he contacted have existing ties to Pinnacle Bank, which is involved in the case.

The alleged conflict of interest has made it difficult for him to find legal representation.

In a court motion obtained by the AP, Seaver said the defendants do not have the legal experience needed to handle the case without an attorney.

He argued that the “defendants lack any legal knowledge or skills to proceed in this matter without retained counsel or what, if any, challenges can or should be raised.”

For those unversed, representatives for Parton’s estate, She’s Alive, have accused Seaver of threatening to "destroy" Parton’s legacy and making repeated violent threats toward members of her staff.

They also filed for a temporary restraining order against Seaver, granted a few days later.

Seaver has also been terminated from his position as Parton's security head in less than one month after legendary counrty musician's death on August 25.